Darien police locate missing woman's vehicle, body inside

Darien Police located the body of a woman who went missing on New Year's Day.

Suzanne Stisser, 63, went missing from her home on January 1 at about 11 a.m.

Stisser was found dead inside of her car in a remote location in Darien at about 4 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.

Police said that there were no signs of foul play.

Darien police and several other agencies have worked over the past 24 hours to find her.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.