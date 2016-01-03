Route 4 reopens following overnight crash

A stretch of Route 4 was closed in Burlington for several hours after an overnight crash.

The road was closed between Vineyard Road and Mountain Spring Road, officials said.

According to the Burlington Fire Department, a car struck a utility pole bring down the pole, wires and transformer into the roadway.

Officials did not say if anyone in the car was injured as a result of the crash.

