Smoke detectors were disconnected at home where fire killed toddler

Bridgeport fire officials remain on scene of a deadly, early morning fire on Frenchtown Road.

Crews were called to the Greentree complex located at 715 Frenchtown Rd. shortly before 3:30 a.m. after reports of a fire inside one of the condos.

Arriving crews found smoke coming from one of the condos.

Officials said 6 people in total were inside the condo, they were all taken to Bridgeport Hospital. However, one of the children who officials have identified as 3-year-old Sincere Pettway did not survived.

The other people in the home, identified as 20-year-old Chakierah Booker who is also the homeowner, Booker's 1-year-old daughter Alaia Brandon, 7-year-old Terrell Belle and 2-year-old Egypt Medina were all taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation. The toddler's mother, Shanesse Pettway was also at the home at the time. Family says she tried to rescue the 3-year-old but couldn't get to her.

Captain A.J. Perez with the Bridgeport Police Department said Booker and Shanesse Pettway ran into the home to try to save the children,

Officials said it appears the fire started in the kitchen of the home and smoke spread to the second floor of the home where it overcame those upstairs.

"They fell asleep. The next thing you know, they woke up and they found the apartment completely engulfed in flames and it was like a horror scene in there," Perez said.

Firefighters said Pettway was found under the crib in a bedroom.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials did say the smoke alarms were disconnected, however, they do not know why. The fire was contained to just the one unit.

Trauma assistance units have been brought in to offer assistance to some of the firefighters who discovered the child.

City spokesperson Av Harris said this is standard procedure for fatal fires involving children as often the firefighters find they are often overcome as they think of their own children.

