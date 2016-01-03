Colder temps kick off beginning of the work week

While Sunday featured sunny skies and temperatures in the 40s, the colder weather is moving in for the beginning of the work week.

Winter gear will be necessary as an arctic front moves through the area.

Meteorologist Mike Cameron said despite the sunny sky on Monday, temperatures will only stay in the upper 20s and lower 30s for daytime highs.

“Plus, the northerly-northwesterly wind – sourcing the cold from the Arctic itself -- will keep wind chill readings in the single digits and teens throughout the day,” Cameron said.

The temperatures will drop on Monday night into the single digits and low teens, plus “a stiff northerly wind will remain, pushing wind chill readings down to zero degrees or even lower, perhaps into the 0 to -10 degree range by Tuesday morning.”

Tuesday will be breezy and cold, but the wind will calm down. Highs will only be in the 20s and low 30s again, with Tuesday night bringing temperatures into the teens.

The remainder of the week will be a little milder, and there is the possibility for a storm this coming weekend.

