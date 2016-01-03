Bail hearing to continue for man accused of shooting mosque

A bail hearing is set to resume for a man charged with firing a rifle at a Connecticut mosque.

Ted Hakey Jr. is charged with a federal hate crime and detained without bail in connection with the shooting at Baitul Aman Mosque in Meriden shortly after the Nov. 13 terrorist attacks in Paris that left 130 people dead.

No one was inside the mosque, which is next to Hakey's home, when four bullets struck it.

Hakey's bail hearing began Dec. 21 and is scheduled to resume Monday in federal court in New Haven.

Prosecutors are arguing that Hakey is too dangerous to be granted bail. Hakey's lawyer has said he will address prosecutors' claims when the bail hearing continues.

