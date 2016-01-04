Investigators to return to scene of Bridgeport fire that killed young child

Investigators will be returning on Monday to the scene of a deadly Bridgeport fire.

The fire claimed the life of a 3-year-old girl.

Investigators said it broke out around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday in the kitchen area of the Greentown condo complex on Frenchtown Road.

They also said that the smoke detectors were disabled.

"It's heartbreaking,” said Eva Zaldumbide, who lives in the complex. “It's heartbreaking and I don't know the circumstances around it, but I just pray for the family and the neighbors that knew them well."

Neighbors described waking up to a horrific scene.

Firefighters said the fire destroyed two floors of a unit.

Four children had been sleeping upstairs. One of them was Sincere Pettway. Her mother wasn’t home.

Officials said the condo’s owner, Chakierah Booker, was downstairs with another woman, Catherine Jones, when the fire started.

Booker was said to have raced upstairs to get the children.

“She couldn't find the baby,” said AJ Perez, Bridgeport police. “The baby had crawled out of the crib and was on the side of the bed."

Investigators told Eyewitness News that Booker suffered burns to her face and hands.

The other children she rescued were treated for smoke inhalation. They all remain at the hospital, police said.

Along with the Bridgeport fire marshal’s office, city and state police are investigating how the fire started.

Sincere’s family said they are accepting donations at Neetra Pettway’s Bridgeport home. She is the victim’s grandmother. The address is 979 Central Ave., Bridgeport.

The family said a GoFundMe fundraising web page has yet to be set up.

