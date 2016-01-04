Darien school closed due to water main break

An elementary school in Darien was forced to close on Monday because of a water main break.

School officials posted to the Darien Public Schools website that Ox Ridge Elementary School was closed for the day.

They said all other schools are open as scheduled.

Darien police said the break happened sometime overnight. As a result, ongoing construction was taking place on Mansfield Avenue and Pembroke Road.

Due to an overnight water main break, there will be ongoing construction on Mansfield Ave / Pembroke Rd. pic.twitter.com/ofDV3QooYl — Darien Police (@DarienPD) January 4, 2016

Ox Ridge Elementary School is located at 395 Mansfield Ave.

There's no word on what caused the break or how long officials expect repairs to take.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.