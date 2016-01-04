Man accused of shooting at Meriden mosque faces judge

Ted Hackey, Jr. is accused of firing at this South Meriden mosque on Nov. 13.

A man accused of firing at a mosque in Meriden following the Paris terrorist attacks faced a judge on Monday.

Ted Hackey, Jr., appeared in court for a bail hearing that was supposed to happen before Christmas, but it was postponed.

He's accused of shooting at the Baitul Aman Mosque on Nov. 13 as the terrorist attacks that left 130 people dead unfolded in France.

Hackey was charged with a federal hate crime and held without bail because prosecutors claimed he was too dangerous.

His attorney said the hearing postponement was because he needed time to respond to the claims.

Hackey's bond was set at $400,000, with Hackey's mother putting up her Shelton home.

As part of his release, Hackey will live with his mother in Shelton, and the judge told him the house confinement is essentially on lockdown, meaning he can only leave for court appearances and medical appointments.

He will have GPS monitoring, as well as drug and alcohol monitoring. He is not allowed to use weapons or ammunition and must surrender his passport and not have any contact with any witnesses or victims.

His next court date is Feb. 1 and jury selection is scheduled for Feb. 10.

