Man's death in Bolton under investigation

State police are investigating the death of a 55-year-old man in Bolton.

Troopers were called to the 300 block of Boston Turnpike around 11 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, troopers located Tolland resident Robert Levine in the woods behind the Department of Transportation garage.

Police said Levine showed “no signs of life” and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the scene was secured, police started an investigation.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on the body of Levine to help determine the cause and manner of death.

Police said Levine’s death “does not appear suspicious” and “there is no criminal aspect to this investigation.”

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.