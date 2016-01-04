Man charged with having weapons in Gillette Stadium

Matthew Bromson is facing several charges, including trespassing, disorderly conduct, possession of an electric stun gun and three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon. (Foxborough police)

A Connecticut man police say had a meat cleaver, a stun gun and swords in his vehicle in an employee parking lot at Gillette Stadium has been held on $17,500 bail.

Not guilty pleas were entered on behalf of 48-year-old Matthew Bromson, of North Granby, Connecticut, on Monday in Wrentham District Court to charges of trespassing, disorderly conduct, possession of an electric stun gun and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Several weapons seized in Gillette Stadium employee parking lot. Suspect faces multiple charges. FPD investigating pic.twitter.com/q7QhXhCskI — Foxborough Police (@FoxboroughPD) January 2, 2016

Prosecutors say he is also wanted in his home state.

Bromson, who is not a stadium employee, was arrested Friday just before the NHL's Winter Classic between the Boston Bruins and Montreal Canadiens. Police say there was never a threat to the event. Police allege he threatened several bus drivers.

Bromson shook his head and laughed as the prosecutor read the charges.

