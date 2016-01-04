Below freezing temps prompts 'cold weather protocol'

Dixon said snowing enough in Moodus to coat the ground, leading to slick travel in spots. Drivers advised to stay safe.

One WFSB viewer said snow has been falling in Plainfield. (iWitness)

Connecticut residents are dealing with the coldest air of season, as people traded in the short-sleeves for winter coats.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the state is getting a shot of arctic air coming directly from the north.

Temperatures remained in the mid to upper 20s with wind chill values in the teens on Monday afternoon.

In addition to the cold, meteorologist Mark Dixon tracked some snow showers Monday morning as they left a coating throughout eastern Connecticut. It led to some slick conditions along some highways, specifically Interstate 395 where 15 crashes were reported by state police.

"[It's] cold/windy now," Dixon said. "It gets worse before warming up. At least we are storm-free for a few days."

The weather prompted Gov. Dannel Malloy to activate the state's severe cold weather protocol.

"While we've experienced mild temperatures over the past several weeks, the new year has brought some cold weather. I am activating our severe cold weather protocol to initiate essential services to protect our most vulnerable," Malloy said. "Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 2-1-1 to find the nearest shelter or warming center."

While activated, Malloy said the protocol directs a number of state agencies involved with public protection, social services and mental health to coordinate with 211 and the state's network of shelters.

DePrest said on Monday night, temperatures will drop between 0 and 12 degrees, but wind chill readings will dip to between zero and 10 below zero in most locations.

Tuesday will feature sunny skies, but temperatures will only reach the 20s to near 30 degrees.

"We’ll have a stiff northerly breeze in the morning, but winds should become lighter during the afternoon and evening as the center of high pressure moves closer to New England," DePrest said.

Saint Vincent DePaul will open a warming center at 9 p.m. on Monday at the Church of the Holy Trinity, which is located at 381 Main St. The project is paid for through grants and Saint Vincent DePaul is administering the center for the city.

“We try to care for people and the people who are most in need and during the winter months this is one of the things that is a benefit for those who have nowhere else to go,” Saint Vincent DePaul’s executive director Ron Krom.

Donohue Martin is homeless and he said he plans to take advantage of the center.

“They're very helpful this place right here is a godsend,” Martin said.

