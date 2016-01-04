Snow blamed for more than a dozen crashes on I-395 in Putnam

More than a dozen crashes were reported on I-395 in Putnam.

State police blame some snow for making the conditions slick.

They said they counted 15 crashes as of 10:15 a.m.

The Department of Transportation said one crash involved overturned vehicle in the vicinity of exits 97 and 98 on the northbound side.

There's no word on injuries or an official cause.

Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler spotted a snow squall in the area that may be making for some slick driving conditions. Meteorologist Mark Dixon said the squall could leave a coating of snow.

Keep up to date on the weather here and the traffic situation here.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.