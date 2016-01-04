Local channels back for some CT Frontier Communications customers

Some Frontier Communications customers experienced a television outage on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Frontier told Eyewitness News that the outage is limited to local TV customers. However, national channels were working.

CT: We're currently experiencing an issue impacting Frontier TV customers’ local channels Please do not reset your set top box. (1/2) — Frontier Comm (@FrontierCorp) January 4, 2016

Frontier Communications officials said they worked as fast as possible to fix the issue.



CT: Our teams are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience. (2/2) — Frontier Comm (@FrontierCorp) January 4, 2016

Frontier Communications officials told Eyewitness News the issue was resolved around 11 a.m. However, after talking with Eyewitness News they tweeted there was still an issue with service.

CT: We're currently experiencing an issue impacting Frontier TV customers’ set top boxes. Please do not reset your set top box. (1/2) — Frontier Comm (@FrontierCorp) January 4, 2016

