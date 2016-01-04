Local channels back for some CT Frontier Communications customers

Local channels back for some CT Frontier Communications customer - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Some Frontier Communications customers experienced a television outage on Monday morning.

A spokesman for Frontier told Eyewitness News that the outage is limited to local TV customers. However, national channels were working.

Frontier Communications officials said they worked as fast as possible to fix the issue.
 

Frontier Communications officials told Eyewitness News the issue was resolved around 11 a.m. However, after talking with Eyewitness News they tweeted there was still an issue with service. 

