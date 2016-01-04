Mother sent to hospital after house fire in Norwich

A mother of six was rushed to the hospital with smoke inhalation after a house fire in Norwich on Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 182 Vergason Ave. around 11 a.m.

The unidentified mother of six home schools her children was taken to a local hospital with minor smoke inhalation. There were no reported injuries to the children or firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

