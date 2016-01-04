PD: Man charged with exposing himself to children on Linear Trail in Southington

Timothy Delaney, of Southington, exposed himself to the two children, police said. (Southington police)

An 18-year-old man was arrested after police said he exposed himself to a 5-year-old and 8-year-old on a popular trail in Southington this weekend.

The incident was reported on the Linear Trail on Sunday around 1 p.m.

Police said Timothy Delaney, of Southington, exposed himself to the two children as he rode by them on a bicycle. The children's father gave chase, but Delaney sped down East Summer Street.

Police said they believe he may have rode to Scott Fournier's home, where he is friends with Scott's son.

"I never would've thought in a million years," Fournier said. "He was here, bragging about how he stole the bike and everything and he wanted to stash it in my backyard."

With the help of Delaney's own parents, police tracked the teen down, and the victim's parents identified him.

When police located Delaney, police said he was in possession of a baggie of suspected marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Delaney was charged with two counts of public indecency as well as second-degree breach of peace and drug charges.

The teen appeared in court today, where Eyewitness News learned that this is the second time Delaney is accused of allegedly exposing himself to children.

In August, police said Delaney allegedly exposed himself at a lacrosse game at Panthorn Park where up to 30 girls were present.

"Yeah, I wouldn't trust him with kids. This is his second offense and they were little kids. That's pretty disturbing," Fournier said.

Delaney is being held on a $75,000 bond, and it will not be posted. It could be because of another recent allegation. He is expected to appear in court again on Jan. 7.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.