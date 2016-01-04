Arrest made in first homicide of 2016 in Hartford

An arrest was made in Hartford’s first homicide of the year, after sources told Eyewitness News a fight over a girl led to a fatal stabbing on New Year’s Eve.

Police said the fatal stabbing of 20-year-old Jonathan Douglin, of West Hartford, took place at business that was being illegally run.

Officers found Douglin with stab wounds to abdomen and chest area in the area of 41 Francis Ave. just after midnight on New Year’s Day.

Police said Douglin was rushed to Hartford Hospital where he died just after 1 a.m.

The fatal stabbing of Douglin is believed to be the first homicide of 2016.

Several witnesses were identified and interviewed, according to police. As a result, 19-year-old Tequile Walwyn, of Hartford, was developed as the suspect shortly afterward.

The stabbing took place at Eight Sixty Customs, which reopened its doors for the first time on Monday. Owner Chris Burby said he opened the indoor skate park and shop in the Parkville section of Hartford four months ago.

Burby said that night he rented out the space to some young disc jockeys. The kids, who came to party, paid a cover charge. About 60 people showed up.

“[There was] no drinking, just pretty much just music and DJ and I had disco ball for the New Year. It was New Year's party,” Burby said.

When asked about security, Burby said “they had their own security.”

Burby was at Eight Sixty Customs there that night when sources told Eyewitness News there was some sort of scuffle over a girl.

A warrant was drafted and submitted to a judge in Hartford and was signed on Monday. Walwyn turned himself in on Monday morning.

Walwyn was charged him with murder. His bond was set at $250,000. His arraignment is scheduled for Tuesday at Hartford Superior Court.

Hartford’s Mayor Luke Bronin told Eyewitness News on Friday, the business maybe operating illegally.

“This was at party at what was potentially an unlicensed business and alcohol was being served," Bronin said.

If liquor was being served, the business doesn't have a liquor license. But Eyewitness News found an even bigger problem, they're not registered with the city. Burby said nothing illegal was done that night.

“People snuck in drinks but they were getting that taken away,” Burby said.

It's the law to file - a "doing business as" with the city. It's only $13 and the filer also has to get a tax id number to pay business taxes. None of that was done by Eight Sixty Customs.

A memorial for Douglin sits across the street from Eight Sixty Customs. Friends called it a remembrance of a life taken too soon.

“It’s confusing, frustrating, sad. My heart goes out to the family so much,” Burby said.

There will be two vigils held this week for Douglin. The first is set for Tuesday, Jan. 5, at 5 p.m. at 41 Francis Ave., Hartford. The second will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6. at 4 p.m. at the Conard High School football field.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family, which can be found by clicking here.

