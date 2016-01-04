Mother could face charges after 10-year-old killed in crash

A 10-year-old was killed in a car crash in New Haven on Sunday night.

Police said the vehicle, driven by Sabrina Tillman, crashed into a parked car on Shelton Avenue, between Argyle and Gibbs streets at about 9:36 p.m. Sunday.

Inside the vehicle were Tillman’s 10- and 6-year-old daughters. Neither of them were in child-safety seats.

Police said the 10-year-old was unresponsive when officials arrived at the scene. She was rushed to Yale-New Haven Hospital where she died shortly before 6 a.m. on Monday.

The 6-year-old child suffered minor injuries and is expected to fully recover.

Police said investigators were at the scene throughout the night and are preparing a case against Tillman. They are awaiting blood tests from the hospital, which should determine if she was intoxicated by drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.

