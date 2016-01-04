Mount Southington expected to open on Tuesday

After the ‘warmer than usual’ holiday season, there is finally snow on the slopes in Connecticut.

The sound of snow making is finally being heard at Mount Southington, where after weeks of worrying about something they can’t control, the temperature dropped just enough to make snow.

Jay Dougherty, of Mount Southington, said they fired up as many as 75 snow guns at around 3 a.m. on Monday, and they plan to open by Tuesday afternoon.

Not all, but some of the 14 trails will be packed with just enough fresh powder.

"Tomorrow afternoon, 3 p.m., we're going to be open on limited terrain,” Dougherty said. “We put in a heck of an effort, so we'll be ready to roll at 3 p.m. (Tuesday).”

Once the snow starts to fly, the snow guns will keep going because officials said it is actually a little better.

"Man-made snow is more of an ice ball where natural snow is more of a flake so obviously it's a lot more dense, so this is the snow we really need to get a good base down and then Mother Nature can provide as much natural snow as she'd like,” Dougherty said.

After record-breaking mild temperatures in December, this opening will be one of the latest in their more than five decades of business.

The winter chill is great for skiers, snowplow drivers and anyone who sees the good in the bad weather.

It’s certainly a wake-up call to those who have enjoyed the snow-less season so far.

"I'm okay with it - it's not wet, you know, it's dry so no snow is better, traffic is better,” said Nicole Ziemer of Middletown.

Mount Southington is also participating in a nationwide “Learn to Ski” event on Friday that is open to the public.

For more information on that, and ski and rental rates, click here.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.