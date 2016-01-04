Warming Centers open in CT - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Warming Centers open in CT

Posted: Updated:
By WFSB Staff
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -

The following warming centers opened due to the cold winter:

In Bloomfield:

  • The Alvin & Beatrice Wood Human Services Center, 330 Park Ave., 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
  • Prosser Library 1 Tunxis Avenue  10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday
  • McMahon Wintonbury Library 1015 Blue Hills Avenue 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday
  • Blue Hills Fire Department, 779 Blue Hills Ave,  8 a.m. to 3 p.m.  Monday to Friday

In Stamford:

  • Chester Addison Community Center, 245 Selleck St., Monday to Friday (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Stamford Family YMCA, 10 Bell St., Monday to Friday (9 a.m. - 6 p.m.)
  • Faith Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 29 Grove St., Monday to Thursday (6 p.m. - 9 p.m., no Fridays), Saturday (5 p.m. - 9 p.m.), Sun (3:30 p.m. - 9 p.m.)
  • Glenbrook Community Center, 35 Crescent St., Monday to Friday (8 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.), Saturday to Sunday (10 a.m. - 9:30 p.m.)
  • Government Center, 888 Washington Blvd., 1st floor lobby, Monday to Friday (7 a.m. - 10 p.m.)
  • Jewish Community Center, 1035 Newfield Ave., Monday to Thursday (5:30 a.m. - 10 p.m.), Fri (5:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.), Sat - Sun (7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

In Middletown:

  • Holy Trinity Church, 381 Main St., Monday through Jan. 9, Feb. 7 to March 5 (9 p.m. - 7 a.m.)
  • South Congregational Church, 9 Pleasant St., Jan 10. to Feb 6, March 6 to April 2 (9 p.m. - 7 a.m.)
  • Breakfast will also be provided daily, free of charge, at St. Vincent de Paul, 617 Main St., starting at 7 a.m.

opyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.