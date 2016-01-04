Car fire causes delays on I-91 south in Windsor

Officials said a vehicle fire had closed I-91 south in Windsor on Monday evening.

The car fire was reported just before 6 p.m., in the area of exit 37.

As of 6:30 p.m., the highway was partially open.

It is unclear if any injuries were reported.

