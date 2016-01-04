Crash closes Route 202 in Torrington - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Crash closes Route 202 in Torrington

TORRINGTON, CT (WFSB) -

A crash has closed part of Route 202 in Torrington.

DOT officials said the road is closed in the area of Route 183 for a one-car crash.

The crash was reported just after 8 p.m.

No further details were made available.

