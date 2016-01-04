Suspects sought following home invasion, shooting at Southington home

Southington police responded to a home on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike Monday evening for the report of a home invasion and shooting.

Police said three male suspects are still on the run after they reportedly broke into the home on Meriden-Waterbury Turnpike, near Paul Terrace at about 7 p.m.

Investigators said a homeowner, described as a man in his 40s, was shot in the arm, but was able to call police. He was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

After the homeowner was hit, police said the suspects scurried around the house for a while before eventually running across the street, in the direction of a nearby church.

A woman, who was also in the home at the time, was not injured.

Police said this appears to be a targeted robbery.

"Right now I want to assure (the public) that they're in no danger here. They still have to be diligent like they always, and should be for anything, and if anything, whether it be tonight, tomorrow, next week, anything doesn't look right or is suspicious to them they can call us," said Southington Police Lt. Michael Baribault.

Police said three suspects are still at large. They were wearing dark masks, and fled from however police do not believe they are still in the area.

