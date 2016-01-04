Family, friends gather to remember toddler killed in Bridgeport fire

Friends and family gathered on Monday evening to remember the 3-year-old Bridgeport girl who was killed in a condo fire early Sunday morning.

Officials said the fire started in the kitchen of the two-floor unit, then it made its way up to the second floor, where four children were asleep.

A vigil was held on Monday evening in honor of young Sincere Pettway who lost her life.

“We’re just really going to miss our baby, I don’t know what else to say,” said Shantay Pettway, who is the aunt of Sincere. “She was just a happy person, like anyone who ever seen a picture or seen her she’s just happy and just dancing, like literally the life of the party. It just was not her time, she was a sweet girl, she loved her mother so much and her mother loved her.”

Just after 3 a.m., the kitchen fire started in the condo off Frenchtown Road. Three other children were asleep with Sincere on the second floor.

Shanesse Pettway, the mother of the toddler, was unable to find the baby in the smoke. She and another woman were able to rescue the other three children, ages one, two and seven, from the burning home.

“She tried to help everybody get out of there…she went in there and got everyone out and was looking for her baby,” said Shantay Pettway.

“We thank everybody for everything, prayers, donations balloons because we really need the support,” said the toddler’s aunt Shameeka Santiago.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family, and can be found here.

