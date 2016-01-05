Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield reopens after car fire

A car fire closed a busy street in Bloomfield Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed that Blue Hills Avenue was closed in the area of 985 Blue Hills Ave. However, it has since reopened.

They said the location was a Mobil gas station.

The fire was reported around 6 a.m.

There's no word on injuries or what sparked the fire. Police continue to investigate.

