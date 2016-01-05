Hartford police are investigating the first homicide of the capital city after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed early Friday morning.

As family, friends prepare vigil for former football player, suspect faces a judge

Jonathan Douglin was stabbed to death outside of the Eight Sixty Customs skate park on New Year's Day, according to police.

Hartford police released this mug shot of Tequile Walwyn. He was charged in the first murder of 2016 in Hartford.

Friends and loved ones are planning the first of two vigils Tuesday night in honor of a former high school football player who was stabbed to death on New Year’s Day.

Jonathan Douglin, 20, of West Hartford, was stabbed after a fight at an indoor skate park in Hartford. His suspected killer, 19-year-old Tequile Walwyn, faced a judge on Tuesday where his lawyer claimed self defense. Sources told Eyewitness News that the fight started over a girl.

"There was an altercation, how it panned out wasn't so good," Carmine Giuliano, who is the attorney for Walwyn, said

Chris Burby said he rented out Eight Sixty Customs to a group of young DJs for a New Year’s Eve party.

"And tragedy happened," he said.

Burby said he was there when it happened. He said about 60 people showed up for the party and there was security.

Douglin was stabbed in the chest.

Witnesses told police Douglin shoved Walwyn. After the fight broke up, Douglin went outside and, according to court documents, said "I think they got me. I think I'm bleeding."

After the stabbing, Douglin fell to the ground. Calls started pouring into 911.

Police said Walwyn turned himself in on Monday.

Walwyn was arraigned inside a packed courtroom at Hartford Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

Giuliano said his client is upset.

"I'm sure anyone would feel distraught, if they have any kind of feeling at all," Giuliano said.

After his client's court appearance, Giuliano said Walwyn was defending himself.

"You saw my client, he's 5'3"," Giuliano said. "And I think the victim was a much bigger person."

Documents show eyewitnesses saw Walwyn with a knife while driving in the car. According to court documents, Walwyn told them "I had no choice. I had to poke him."

Eyewitness News has learned the two didn't know each other, but may have played against each other in football. Douglin played football for Conard High School in West Hartford. Walwyn also attended Northwest Catholic.

"It's confusing, frustrating [and] sad,” Burby said. “My heart goes out to the family so much."

Burby’s business has been operating for about four months and doesn’t have a “doing business as,” or a DBA, with the city of Hartford. It also doesn’t have a tax ID number to pay taxes, according to city officials.

The mayor’s office said the business may have been operating illegally by allowing liquor to be served during the New Year’s Eve party without a liquor license.

The first vigil for Douglin will happen at 41 Francis Ave. at 5 p.m. The second is scheduled for Wednesday at Sterling Field behind Charter Oak International Academy in West Hartford.

The bond for Walwyn was set at $250,000. His case was continued to Jan. 21.

