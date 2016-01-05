Bristol school closed due to burst pipe - WFSB 3 Connecticut

Bristol school closed due to burst pipe

BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) -

A school in Bristol is closed on Tuesday after a pipe burst in the building.

School official said that the pipe burst in the Greene Hills School overnight.

They also said there was water damage, though it's unclear how serious it is.

There's no word on how long it will take to clean up.

