3 suspects at large following Southington home invasion

Police are looking for three suspects accused of shooting a man during a home invasion in Southington. (WFSB photo)

Three suspects remain at large in a brazen home invasion that left a man in Southington with a gunshot wound.

It happened along Meriden Waterbury Turnpike just before 7 p.m. on Monday, according to police.

The victim was identified as 43-year-old Daniel Morin.

Officers remained at the scene on Tuesday morning.

They said all three suspects wore black and carried a handgun.

The homeowner wrestled with one. That's when one of the other intruders fired two shots. Morin was struck in the upper arm, investigators said.

Police said the suspects rummaged through the home before taking off in the direction of a nearby church.

Officers said they quickly responded and began a search of the area with a K9 unit. However, they were unable to track down the criminals.

"We're diligent,” said Lt. Michael Baribault, Southington police. “Our officers are out in force as you can see in the area and we want to tell our residents to remain diligent and if they do hear anything that is suspicious to please call us immediately."

Police said a woman was also in the home, but wasn’t hurt.

Morin suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said it's unknown what, if anything, was taken from the home.

Investigators said they are gathering evidence inside the home. As of Tuesday morning, they believed the incident was a targeted home invasion.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.