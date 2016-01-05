Connecticut residents are dealing with the coldest air of season, as people traded in the short-sleeves for winter coats.

The following warming centers opened due to the cold winter:

Below freezing temps to last through Wednesday morning

Arctic air arrived in Connecticut on Tuesday and brought chilly temperatures that are expected to last through Wednesday morning.

Chief Meteorologist Bruce Deprest said since Dec. 1, the state has only seen three days with colder than normal temperatures, and two of those days were Monday and Tuesday.

On Tuesday, DePrest said "the morning low was 5 degrees at Bradley International Airport and the afternoon high was 27 degrees. The normal low for Jan. 5 is 18 degrees and the normal high is 35 degrees."

The combination of clear skies and light winds allows for a big temperature drop on Tuesday night.

"The mercury will dip into the teens this evening and overnight lows will range from 0 to 12 above in most locations," DePrest said.

For a list of warming centers in the state, click here.

AAA said that given the extreme cold, it responded to more than four times the average number of dead battery calls in the metro Hartford region.

“We expected this to be a busy morning,” said Amy Parmenter, AAA spokesperson. “All our trucks are responding to multiple calls."

On the average morning, AAA said it response to fewer than 20 calls for dead batters. Tuesday morning, that number jumped to almost 80.

Gov. Dannel Malloy enacted the state's "cold weather protocol" on Monday, which essentially put the state's shelters on alert and in contact with state agencies.

The rest of the week will be milder. Temperatures will be in the 30s to near 40s on Wednesday, and there will be fairly light winds all day.

Thursday and Friday will be a few degrees milder.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will develop on Friday night as a storm moves up the coast, and there is even a chance for a period of freezing rain late Friday night.

"Two coastal storms will impact our weather this weekend. The first one that will arrive Friday night does not look like a big storm. Rain or a wintry mix may actually taper off Saturday afternoon. It’ll be an overcast, raw day with highs ranging from the upper 30s to the middle 40s," DePrest said.

Rain is expected for Sunday.

To read the complete technical discussion, click here.

For weather alerts and updates on smartphones and tablets, click here or text “weather” to 38324.

AAA sought to remind drivers to keep emergency kits in their vehicles.

The kits should include:

Mobile phone and charger

Blanket

Shovel

Ice Scraper and brush

Flare or Bright road marker

Flashlight and batteries

Water

“While AAA makes every effort to respond to its members as quickly as possible, it is in everyone’s best interest to have cold weather emergency supplies on hand through the winter,” Parmenter said.

