Neighborhood drug complaints lead to arrest in Meriden

Reports of drug activity in a Meriden neighborhood led to the arrest of a man on Monday.

Police said they took 48-year-old Jeff Kurtz into custody.

They conducted a search and seizure warrant at a home on Park Street.

Detectives said they seized various amounts of heroin, crack and pills. They also took two pellet guns, $3,100 in cash and other paraphernalia.

Kurtz was arrested at the scene and charged with several felony and misdemeanor drug-related crimes, according to police.

He was held on a $250,000 bond and issued a court date of Jan. 19.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.