Officials say gunshot wound killed missing Connecticut woman

Officials say a gunshot wound killed a Connecticut woman whose remains were found in Vermont nearly a year after she disappeared.

A Vermont State Police spokesman says the medical examiner's death certificate confirms a gunshot wound to the head killed 24-year-old Denise Hart.

Hart disappeared Jan. 25. The car she was driving was found burning the next day in Cornwall and her skeletal remains were discovered Dec. 22 off the edge of a road in Goshen. Police ruled the death a homicide when Hart's remains were identified.

Authorities are investigating. It's not clear if police have any suspects.

