Plumbers overwhelmed by frozen pipes

Plumbers across the state said they've been trying to keep up with calls about frozen pipes during this week's cold snap.

Riley Plumbing and Heating in Berlin said it has already been overwhelmed with calls for service.

"Usually, people will react more than they will be proactive, so this morning's been very busy on the phone, rescheduling calls to accommodate the people with froze pipes or no heat,” Riley Plumbing and Heating owner Scott Riley said.

Riley suggested picking up piping to protect pipes that are exposed to the outdoors. He added it's very cost-effective and could save you a big bundle down the line.

"Plumbing repairs are not inexpensive,” Riley said.

Riley encouraged people to insulate their pipes, which are exposed to the outside. He also suggested keeping the home between 68 and 70 degrees.

"Turn your thermostat up to a level that if you did have a power outage, if something did happen, if you do have drafty areas, your house is warm enough to protect your plumbing system," Riley said. "So, keep the house warm, keep comfortable."

Riley said taking a few simple steps can save homeowners a bundle down the road. People also want to drip their faucets through the night to prevent pipes from freezing.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.