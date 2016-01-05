Car fire causes delays on I-84 in Hartford

A car fire was reported on Interstate 84 in Hartford. (CT DOT cameras)

A motor vehicle fire has caused traffic delays on Interstate 84 in Hartford on Tuesday afternoon.

Three right lanes on the westbound side of I-84 were closed between exits 48 and 50 after the fire was reported around 12:30 p.m.

There is no word on injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

