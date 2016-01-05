Do you agree with President Obama's executive order on gun contr - WFSB 3 Connecticut

POLL:

Do you agree with President Obama's executive order on gun control?

By WFSB Staff
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WFSB) -

Do you agree with President Obama's executive order on gun control? The president's plan is to tighten control and enforcement of firearms in the U.S., using his presidential powers in the absence of legal changes he implored Congress to pass. 

    Yes
    20%
    1614 votes
    No
    80%
    6396 votes