Blumenthal, Murphy and 9/11 responders highlight permanent extension of World Trade Center Health Program

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were joined by firefighters at the New Haven Regional Training Academy. (WFSB)

They rushed to New York following the 9/11 attacks and now firefighters and first responders who worked through the rubble in the World Trade Center will have their healthcare taken care of.

On Tuesday, U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were joined by firefighters at the New Haven Regional Training Academy. They highlighted the permanent extension of the World Trade Center Health Program and the victim compensation fund.

Part of the act, ran out in October and after long delays and pressure from first responders, U.S. Congress finally approved a permanent extension late last month.

Known as the Zadroga Act, it will ensure the more than 33,000 first responders and survivors, who have Sept. 11-related illnesses, will get the proper medical treatment and monitoring.

"I've attended many funerals in NYC for firefighters that have succumbed to illness post 9/11 going back many years ago and it’s an ongoing problem,” New Haven Assistant Chief Matthew Marcarelli said.

"We've spent trillions of dollars without question in the aftermath of 9/11 to fight wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and we have to fight tooth and nail to get a fraction of that money to fulfill our obligation to firemen, policemen, and first responders,” Murphy said. “That shouldn't be how it is."

In Connecticut, there are nearly 400 first responders and 48 survivors currently benefiting from the World Trade Center Health Program.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.