Deaths of two people in North Canaan under investigation

Connecticut State Police are investigating the deaths of two people in North Canaan.

Police responded to the home on East Canaan Road at about noon on Tuesday.

No specific information was released, other than that emergency crews responded to the home for the report of two people experiencing cardiac arrests.

