Stadium for Yard Goats will not be ready by opening day

Dunkin Donuts Park will not be completed by start of season. (WFSB file)

Eyewitness News has learned that the stadium for Yard Goats in Hartford will not be ready on time for the beginning of the season.

Ground was broken on the Dunkin Donuts Park last February. The stadium was initially expected to open in April of 2016, but it appears it will not make the deadline.

"The ability to have a substantial completion by March 31, it's a low probability," said Kevin Greene, who manages construction for the city of Hartford.

The stadium project is weeks behind schedule and $10 million over budget.

"I hope the city can work this out. I don't know who's going to end up paying or flipping the bill, but the budget is out of control," said Jamie Willis of Hartford.

DoNo, Downtown North and Centerplan Construction, are the developers and allege that the Yard Goats and the city made expensive changes to the design.

While the blame game continues, many want to know when a game will actually be played in the city.

"Just looking forward to going to the games with my friends and stuff since it’s pretty close, right here in Hartford," said Anthony Bellody of Windsor.

Until the stadium is being completed, the Yard Goats will play home games on the road.

The stadium may not be ready for 4 to 6 weeks after the proposed start of the season and may be ready by June.

