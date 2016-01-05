PD: Suspect sought after man shot in the leg - WFSB 3 Connecticut

PD: Suspect sought after man shot in the leg

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -

Waterbury police are searching for a suspect involved in a shooting on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened on Wilson Street, near Sunnyside Avenue.

A male victim was shot in the leg, and is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should contact Waterbury police.

