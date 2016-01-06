Mobile home fire closes street in Thomaston

An overnight fire closed a street in Thomaston.

Dispatchers confirmed that High Street was closed around 4 a.m. because of a mobile home fire.

They said the call came in around 3:30 a.m. and the fire was knocked down before 4:30 a.m.

No one was hurt.

The cause remains under investigation.

