Uncle who confessed to murdering baby sentenced to 42 years

Arthur Hapgood was sentenced to 42 years for the murder of his niece.

A man whose excuse for killing a baby was drug use learned his sentence on Wednesday.

Court officials said Arthur Hapgood of Waterbury was sentenced to 42 years in prison after he confessed to the murder of 1-year-old Zaniyah Calloway in Aug. 2014.

He'll be eligible for parole after 25 years.

He was in New Britain Superior Court around 10 a.m. to learn his punishment.

"She was an innocent baby, she was innocent and she loved to smile and laugh and she really didn't deserve this," said Shakyia Clay, mother of the victim.

Eyewitness News spoke with Clay shortly after the murder.

"It's no words to explain how its been," she said. "I lost everything. And like for someone to take that away from me. It ain't right."

Police said Hapgood was supposed to be babysitting his niece. However, a visit by his wife and stepdaughter began to set him off.

Investigators said he later confessed that he was high, on PCP or angel dust according to witnesses, and grew violent. Police said that with Zaniyah still in his stepdaughter's hands, he stabbed her in the stomach.

A joint report released by two agencies in Sept. 2015, Waterbury police were called to the scene the day before the crime. Hapgood allegedly punched his wife in the face.

There was no arrest, however.

When police showed up for the baby's murder, Hapgood was said to be nude.

The family of the victim did not wish to speak following the sentencing.

