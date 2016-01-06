The following warming centers opened due to the cold winter:

Warm up underway, but two storms on the horizon for the weekend

The chilly arctic air began warming during the afternoon hours of Wednesday.

Meteorologist Mark Dixon said temperatures rebounded nicely as of the noon hour.

"Early [Wednesday], many communities were in the single digits and lower teens," Dixon said. "Now, they're at or above freezing and working toward the 40 degree mark under a sunny sky."

Dixon said the normal high for this time of year is in the mid-30s. He said he expects the state to be above that through the end of the week.

“Temperatures will dip into the teens and 20s [Wednesday night], thanks to clear skies and light winds,” said meteorologist Scot Haney.

Two schools in separate towns were forced to close for the day on Wednesday due to heating issues. The Batcheller Elementary School in Winchester experienced boiler issues and Putnam High School closed due to unspecified heating problems.

The cold weather prompted Gov. Dannel Malloy to activate the state's "cold weather protocol" over the past two days.

However, Thursday and Friday will be a few degrees milder with highs ranging from 40 to 45 degrees on both days.

Thursday skies will be mainly clear. For Friday, however, clouds arrive in advance of a storm system.

"Saturday morning, as of now, appears to feature a wintry mix or freezing rain," Dixon said.

Haney said it does not appear to be a big storm and the precipitation should taper off by Saturday afternoon.

That storm is one of two expected to impact the state over the weekend.

"Sunday, another system brings a drenching rain [that] could be heavy and really add up, totaling well over an inch in spots," Dixon said.

