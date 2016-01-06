Winchester school closes due to lack of heat

The superintendent's office in Winchester said one school in Winchester was closed on Wednesday because of boiler issues.

The office said the boilers were down at the Batcheller Elementary School, which is located on Pratt Street.

Temperatures were between 10 and 12 degrees in the area as of 8:15 a.m.

The cold weather has been an issue for much of the state over the past few days.

While students were instructed to stay home, the staff was asked to report for professional development in the afternoon.

