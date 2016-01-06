Trumbull dentist's office evacuated after chemical spill

Officials say 15 people were evacuated and six were hospitalized after a hazardous chemical spill occurred at a dental practice in Trumbull.

Deputy Fire Chief Alex Rauso Jr. says members of the Long Hill Fire Department and EMTs responded to a "small chemical spill" at Vaughn Family Dentistry around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Rauso says the spilling of about one ounce of Formocresol, a disinfectant solution, caused a strong odor inside the Corporate Drive office.

Firefighters consulted with the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection and the Fairfield County Hazardous Incident Response Team before handling the spill.

The six victims were taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center in Bridgeport as a precaution.

