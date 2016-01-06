I-84 east in Waterbury is slow-going due to a multi-vehicle crash

Interstate-84 eastbound has slowed to a crawl because of a multi-vehicle crash.
State police said it happened at exit 25 in Waterbury. Troopers believe three vehicles were involved.
Only the shoulder was getting by as of 9:15 a.m.
Traffic was reportedly backed up to exit 19.
No serious injuries were reported.
