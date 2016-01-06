Fishermen's close encounter with a flying marlin caught on camera

Three anglers had a close call with a marlin last week and it was caught on camera.

It happened off the coast of Port Stephens in Australia on New Year’s Day, according to the fishermen's post on Facebook.

This video, posted by Conor Cogan, shows the fishermen aboard “The Pump” when they nearly reeled in the fish.

It almost impaled one of the men.

Cogan wrote this catch was “pretty much as close as it gets.”

© 2016 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.