Branford school dismissing due to water main break

A school in Branford will be dismissing Wednesday afternoon because of a water main break.

Officials announced the dismissal on the Francis Walsh Intermediate School website:

"Walsh Intermediate School will follow a minimum day schedule today, Wednesday, January 6, 2016, due to a water main break. Students will be dismissed at 12:40. We anticipate resuming a normal schedule tomorrow. Please monitor the district website for updates."

There's no word on what caused the break or how long repairs would take.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.