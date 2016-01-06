Second arrest made in UConn parking lot fires

A 29-year-old man was charged with arson after a motor vehicle fire at an apartment complex just off the University of Connecticut campus.

PD: 1 arrested for vehicle arson near UConn; 1 more arrest expected

Police are investigated three vehicle fires just off the UConn campus. (WFSB)

State police said they have arrested a second person in connection with a series of vehicle fires near the University of Connecticut campus.

Troopers said on Wednesday that Logan Rama, 20, of New Milford, turned himself in on an active arrest warrant.

Tuesday, state police announced the arrest of 19-year-old David Kuhn of Sherman.

They began investigating after being called around 5:20 a.m. to 5 Carriage House Rd. in Storrs on Oct. 11, 2015.

When they arrived, they found three vehicles on fire. Firefighters quickly extinguished them.

No injuries were reported.

Kuhn and Rama were developed as suspects after the fires were deemed to be cases of arson.

Kuhn turned himself in on Tuesday. He was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree reckless endangerment and first-degree conspiracy to commit arson.

His bond was set at $500,000 and he faced a judge on Tuesday in Rockville.

Rama faces similar charges and was also held on a $500,000 bond.

His court date was set for Wednesday.

