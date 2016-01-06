Powerball prize surges to $500 million

At half a billion dollars, Wednesday night's Powerball jackpot is poised to be one of the largest in the game's history.

The $500 million jackpot has created a buzz with shoppers at the state's almost 3,000 lottery retailers.

It was just $450 million as of Wednesday morning.

The winning numbers are 47, 2, 63, 62, 11. Powerball is 17.

If a winner from Connecticut emerges, it would be the biggest prize ever won in the state, according to lottery officials.

With the odds stacked against them, Eyewitness News caught up with some players who said they're feeling pretty lucky.

At Coventry Farms in Manchester, Rick Krampitz picked up his tickets. He purchased five separate tickets on Wednesday morning.

He said he knew the odds were slim.

"[About] 292 million," he said.

But he said he continues to play every week.

"You never know," Krampitz said. "It could be the one ticket that you wouldn't have bought, but you bought it and that could be it."

In Rocky Hill, customers said they couldn't let the jackpot pass them by without giving them a go.

"Megamillions, I generally buy, but when I heard on the radio that it was $400 million Powerball tonight, I said 'Hey, you know for a dollar at least I get a fantasy for awhile,'" said William Greenwood, a Powerball player.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.