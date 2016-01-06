Missing therapy dog from Newington found after volunteers search

Dog Gone Recovery released this flyer to help locate Max.

Dog Gone Recovery is searching for Max, which is therapy dog. (Submitted photo)

Dozens of volunteers braved frigid weather in efforts to find one missing dog on Wednesday morning.

They searched for a runaway dog named Max, which had last been seen at a motel off the Berlin Turnpike in Newington.

“He's like my son. It's like a child that you lose,” Max’s owner John Card said.

John and Marilu Card have had Max for 12 years. That was until Saturday.

“We went in, checked the motel out, left him in the motel room,” Marilu Card said. “[We] went to Walmart and bought him a collar and bowl, came back and the dog's gone.”

John and Marilu Card said the motel room door was open, but a manager told Eyewitness News, the staff did not leave the door open, so it’s unclear how that may have happened.

The couple had done their best to check the area along the Berlin Turnpike. Obviously, the hotel and with it being bitterly cold, they had grown more concerned by the hour.

But on Wednesday evening, Eyewitness News learned that Max was found and was being reunited with his owners.

This was specially troubling for the Cards because the Grantmoor Motor Lodge is far from their home. They are homeless and are just staying temporarily at Grantmoor Motor Lodge.

Marilu Card said she struggles to walk and Max has been her therapy dog since he was young.

“He helps me walk he holds onto me, so I don't fall if I fall he tries to pull me up,” Marilu Card said.

After he fled, a relative called Dog Gone Recovery, which helps locate missing dogs.

“Our first obvious concern was the dog then we learned of all the other circumstances that they're going through,” Donna Denehy, who is the founder of Dog Gone Recovery, said.

Some of Dog Gone Recovery’s 40 volunteers helped the family try to find Max.

For more information on Max, visit the Dog Gone Recovery Facebook page.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.