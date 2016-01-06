Police search for man missing since November

The Middletown Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a missing 43-year-old man.

A Silver Alert was issued for Charles Carr, who was last seen by his girlfriend on Nov. 25, 2015.

Carr is being described as 6’3” and weighs 260 pounds with a scar on his right arm. Police did not know what he was wearing when he went missing.

Police said Carr takes medication for health conditions and his family told officers that he suffers from a mental illness.

Carr is believed to be in the Bridgeport area. However, police said he does not have a motor vehicle or access to one.

Anyone with any information about Carr is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.