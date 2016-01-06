Ruptured gas line prompts evacuations in Darien

A ruptured gas line in Darien prompted evacuations on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the rupture happened in the area of Intervale Road and Abbey Road.

A gas line rupture in the area of Intervale Rd. and Abbey Rd. is causing precautionary residential evacuations. PD, FD, Eversource on scene — Darien Police (@DarienPD) January 6, 2016

They said it caused the precautionary evacuation of homes near that location.

Along with police, the fire department and Eversource crews were said to be on scene.

There were no reports of injuries or what caused the rupture.

Copyright 2016 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.